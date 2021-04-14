Advertisement

Domino’s tests pizza delivery via robot

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some people will soon be getting their pizza delivered by a robot.

This week, Domino’s is rolling out a robot-car delivery service to select customers in Houston.

Customers can get texts and updates on the car’s location.

Once the car arrives, the customer enters a code on a touchscreen, and the car doors open up, revealing a pizza.

There’s no word on when the service might expand, but Domino’s senior vice president and chief innovation officer said it will help them better improve robot deliveries.

Domino’s isn’t the first pizza chain to play around with this technology.

In 2018, Pizza Hut announced it was working with Toyota to release a fully autonomous delivery vehicle.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal vehicle accident on Highway 83 and Magna Hein
Fatal vehicle accident reported on Highway 83 and Mangana Hein
23-year-old Jose Luis Fuentes
Man accused of DWI crashes into police unit
Spectrum
Spectrum outage reported in Laredo
Lyon Street Demolition and replacement project underway
City to demolish Lyon Street storage tank
Raquel Ibarra-Carreon, age 40
Sheriff’s Office searching for woman wanted for intoxicated manslaughter

Latest News

The officer involved in the shooting and the police chief have resigned after the death of...
GRAPHIC: Officer to be charged in shooting of Daunte Wright, prosecutor says
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
Iran supreme leader: Vienna nuclear deal offers ‘not worth looking at’
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, armed soldiers stand guard in the motorcade for...
Biden to detail pullout plans for last troops in Afghanistan
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Chauvin trial expert blames George Floyd’s death on heart rhythm problem
A boat is seen capsized in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding.
1 dead, 6 rescued, search on for others after boat capsizes south of Louisiana