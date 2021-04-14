Family claims victim of fatal accident is from Honduras

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Relatives claiming to be the family of Tuesday’s auto-pedestrian victim on U.S. 83 say he is from Honduras.

The man was trying to cross from one side of the highway to the other in the early morning hours when he was hit by a pick-up truck.

Police say accidents in that part of the highway are common, especially that early in the day when it is dark outside.

However, the Laredo Police Department have not been able to confirm if the victim was an undocumented immigrant from Honduras.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.