Grape-sized hail lands in Texas

A viewer submitted these weather shots of grape-sized hail in Seminole, Texas near the panhandle.
Hail in Seminole, Texas
Hail in Seminole, Texas(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some parts of the state look like they are still in winter after waking up to an icy surprise the other day.

You can submit your weather related pictures or videos here.

