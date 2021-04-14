Grape-sized hail lands in Texas

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some parts of the state look like they are still in winter after waking up to an icy surprise the other day.

A viewer submitted these weather shots of grape-sized hail in Seminole, Texas near the panhandle.

Hail in Seminole, Texas (KGNS)

You can submit your weather related pictures or videos here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.