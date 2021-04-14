High School students trade classmates in “slave-trading game”

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Ninth graders traded classmates of color in an online “Slave-trading game” in north Texas.

One student was worth a hundred bucks. Another, just a dollar because the group didn’t like his hair.

One student didn’t like who didn’t like what they were seeing, and was disgusted by the so-called “n-word slave trade auction”, flagged administrators at Daniel Ninth Grade Academy in Aledo -- west of Forth Worth.

They promptly shut it down, sending letters to parents informing them the students involved had been disciplined.

That wasn’t enough for some parents who want stronger words and actions from the administrators.

One parent said, “I’m still a bit disappointed with the email because I do think it still stops short of calling it hate speech.”

In a statement, the superintendent says racism and hatred have no place in the district.

She says they’re “Tacking action” and making sure students feel loved.

