Laredo police close off Tilden Avenue

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tilden Avenue is closed off between Elm Street and Plum Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Laredo police are reporting to an incident at the 3100 block of Tilden.

According to LPD’s social media, a subject is “having crisis.” There is no threat to the surrounding area.

Please avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.