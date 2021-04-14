Midwest Sterilization Corporation donating $30,000 to local organizations

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A couple of south Texas organizations are getting some help from a medical corporation.

The Midwest Sterilization Corporation is donating $30,000 to local organizations in need.

On Wednesday, the organization will present two $15,000 checks for Sacred Heart Children’s Home and Mercy Ministries of Laredo.

They will be at Sacred Heart Children’s Home at 10 a.m. and then Mercy Ministries at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.