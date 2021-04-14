Migrants caught walking near ranch area in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Over a dozen undocumented immigrants are caught walking through a ranch area in south Laredo.

Drone Surveillance video shows the images of 19 individuals who were allegedly attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.

The Laredo Sector Horse Patrol Unit worked with the Laredo South ATV Unit to locate and apprehend the individuals.

All were taken into custody for processing.

