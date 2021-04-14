Advertisement

Migrants caught walking near ranch area in south Laredo

Agents used a small unmanned aircraft system and found several individuals near the area
Agents apprehend undocumented immigrants near ranch area
Agents apprehend undocumented immigrants near ranch area(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Over a dozen undocumented immigrants are caught walking through a ranch area in south Laredo.

Drone Surveillance video shows the images of 19 individuals who were allegedly attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.

The Laredo Sector Horse Patrol Unit worked with the Laredo South ATV Unit to locate and apprehend the individuals.

All were taken into custody for processing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal vehicle accident on Highway 83 and Magna Hein
Fatal vehicle accident reported on Highway 83 and Mangana Hein
23-year-old Jose Luis Fuentes
Man accused of DWI crashes into police unit
Spectrum
Spectrum outage reported in Laredo
Lyon Street Demolition and replacement project underway
City to demolish Lyon Street storage tank
Laredo family addresses need for local foster homes
Laredo family addresses need for local foster homes

Latest News

File photo: Mercy Ministries of Laredo
Midwest Sterilization Corporation donating $30,000 to local organizations
File photo: Water treatment plant
City to hold virtual townhall for water master plan
Wednesday morning weather
Wednesday morning weather
File photo: Marijuana plant
Two men to spend a decade in prison for drug smuggling