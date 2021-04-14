Advertisement

Nearly two dozen are caught at stash house in central Laredo

A total of 22 males were found at the house when Border Patrol agents arrived
Apr. 14, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Late this morning, Border Patrol agents swarmed a stash house on San Pedro and Barcelona in central Laredo.

An arrest warrant was issued for a juvenile who did not reside at the residence for the 300 block of west San Pedro.

We will continue to monitor the situation and give updates as more information is available.

