TAMIU’s Phi Kappa Phi to hold virtual lecture

TAMIU
TAMIU(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Our local university is inviting the community to a virtual lecture that focuses on the COVID-19 pandemic’s current and future impact on public service employees.

On Wednesday evening Texas A&M International University’s Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 296 will host a virtual presentation on how the coronavirus pandemic has turned public employees from villains to heroes and victims.

That lecture will be presented by professor of public administration and government Dr. Peter Haruna.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. this evening and it is free and open to the public.

For more information, you can click here, it will also be live-streamed on Phi Kappa Phi’s Facebook page.

