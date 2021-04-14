Two men to spend a decade in prison for drug smuggling

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men will spend over a decade in prison for conspiring to transport four million dollars’ worth of marijuana into the U.S.

Thirty-five-year-old Jose Luis Villalba pleaded guilty in Oct. 2020 as well as 35-year-old Hector Gonzalez of Laredo for an incident that happened on July 9 of 2016.

According to court documents, Villalba and Gonzalez coordinated the transportation of roughly 2,775 pounds of marijuana using a tractor trailer.

When they stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint, agents found the drugs hidden inside the trailer.

Villalba will spend ten years in prison followed by five years of supervised release; meanwhile, Gonzalez will spend 11 years in prison.

