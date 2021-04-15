Advertisement

Agents arrest convicted sex offender

Records revealed Francis Lima-Sanchez had prior convictions of rape of a minor under the age of 13
Francis Lima-Sanchez
Francis Lima-Sanchez
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -A man convicted of first-degree rape of a minor is arrested by federal agents.

The arrest happened on Tuesday morning when agents encountered a group of nine people walking through the brush near a ranch in south Laredo.

Agents identified one of the men as 27-year-old Francis Lima-Sanchez, a Guatemalan National who had prior convicted of rape of a minor under the age of 13 in Southampton, New York.

Record checks revealed that he had a warrant out of Albany, New York and was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Agents say during this fiscal year, they have arrested 623 criminals throughout the Laredo area.

