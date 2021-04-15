Better chances of rain on the horizon

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We haven’t seen any rain just yet, but a storm is brewing.

On Thursday, we’ll start out very muggy and humid in the mid-70s and see a high of about 89 degrees by the afternoon with cloudy skies and a 20 percent chance of rain.

It may not seem like it, but those chances will increase as we head into the weekend.

If we don’t see any rain on Thursday, we will see those chances increase on Friday, with a 40 percent chance and a high of 95 degrees.

Because of that humidity, temperatures could feel as hot as 98 and even 100s, but thankfully we will drop into the 60s overnight.

On Saturday we won’t get beyond the 70 degree mark with a 50 percent chance of showers throughout the day which is our best chance at seeing some rain.

Sunday morning we’ll start out nice and breezy in the 50s and see a high of 69 degrees.

We’ll have a slight chance of rain, but nothing too major.

And then by next week, the sun will come out and we’ll start in the mid-70s.

Overall prepare for a nice little cold front and let the rain fall down this weekend!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.