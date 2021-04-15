Advertisement

City to proclaim National Telecommunicators Week

During the winter storm, 9-1-1 dispatchers answered over 16,000 calls in just three days
File photo: 911 dispatchers
File photo: 911 dispatchers(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city of Laredo is looking to say thank you to those unseen heroes who play a vital role in connecting us to first responders.

On Thursday, the city will host a proclamation ceremony for National Telecommunicators Week.

As part of the campaign, the community is encouraged to learn about the role these professionals play throughout the year.

During the winter storm, 9-1-1 dispatchers answered over 16,000 calls in just three days.

The proclamation will take place at City Hall Chambers and will be presented by Mayor Pete Saenz.

That event will take place at 9:30 a.m. and will be streamed on the city’s social media page.

