Crews dismantle migrant tent processing facility

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -After a couple of years, the migrant processing tent facility in downtown Laredo is no longer active.

On Thursday, crews were seen dismantling the tents that served for the Migrant Protection Protocol program.

It’s been nearly two years since court proceedings began inside the white tents that stood right next to bridge one.

The Remain in Mexico program began in 2019 at the San Diego/Tijuana border, then eventually made it’s way to the Dos Laredos.

When it began, it was praised as a “game changer” by federal officials and has been called “dangerous” by immigration advocates.

In September 2019, the white tents that stand adjacent to bridge one in downtown Laredo started receiving asylum seekers fighting for the American dream.

