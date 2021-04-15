Advertisement

DPS flies helicopter to help arrest three people

A helicopter was flying over a brush area on Clark Boulevard near Loop 20.
Border Patrol helicopter hovers over Clark
Border Patrol helicopter hovers over Clark(KGNS)
Apr. 14, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Department of Public Safety has released an update about a helicopter sighting on Tuesday.

Texas Department of Public Safety say they helped Laredo police as they were trying to find several people who bailed and ran in that area.

According to DPS, they were able to help U.S. Border Patrol and LPD arrest three people.

