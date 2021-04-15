DPS flies helicopter to help arrest three people

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Department of Public Safety has released an update about a helicopter sighting on Tuesday.

A helicopter was flying over a brush area on Clark Boulevard near Loop 20.

Texas Department of Public Safety say they helped Laredo police as they were trying to find several people who bailed and ran in that area.

According to DPS, they were able to help U.S. Border Patrol and LPD arrest three people.

