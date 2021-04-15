ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We almost had a replay of February with the state of Texas losing power again, this time on a mild spring day in mid April.

ERCOT asked Texans to conserve energy on Tuesday due to what is considered higher-than-expected demand.

Air conditioners to cool homes caused the use of electricity to nearly reach the grid’s capacity.

ERCOT Vice President Woody Rickerson says 25% of the grid’s capacity is currently down for maintenance.

They say they do this every year to prepare for the high-demand months in summer.

Unfortunately, they were expecting a cold front on Tuesday to push down temperatures, but that didn’t happen.

ERCOT says need to conserve power isn’t necessary anymore, according to a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, they are calling the grid conditions tight.

