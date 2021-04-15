Advertisement

ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy

Air conditioners to cool homes caused the use of electricity to nearly reach the grid’s capacity.
ERCOT
ERCOT(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We almost had a replay of February with the state of Texas losing power again, this time on a mild spring day in mid April.

ERCOT asked Texans to conserve energy on Tuesday due to what is considered higher-than-expected demand.

Air conditioners to cool homes caused the use of electricity to nearly reach the grid’s capacity.

ERCOT Vice President Woody Rickerson says 25% of the grid’s capacity is currently down for maintenance.

They say they do this every year to prepare for the high-demand months in summer.

Unfortunately, they were expecting a cold front on Tuesday to push down temperatures, but that didn’t happen.

ERCOT says need to conserve power isn’t necessary anymore, according to a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, they are calling the grid conditions tight.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal vehicle accident on Highway 83 and Magna Hein
Fatal vehicle accident reported on Highway 83 and Mangana Hein
23-year-old Jose Luis Fuentes
Man accused of DWI crashes into police unit
Lyon Street Demolition and replacement project underway
City to demolish Lyon Street storage tank
Spectrum
Spectrum outage reported in Laredo
Photo courtesy of the Laredo Police Department
UPDATE: Man allegedly holds mother hostage

Latest News

Spring Fling Carnival opens Thursday
Spring Fling Carnival opens Thursday
Irma Yvette Granger
Former UISD teacher aide arrested for alleged threats
w
Stash house bust
Stash House Central Laredo
Nearly two dozen are caught at stash house in central Laredo