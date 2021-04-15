Family to hold vigil for firefighter who was allegedly killed by CBP officer
The De Luna family wants to celebrate the life of their loved one a year later
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of a firefighter who was allegedly killed by a CBP officer last year.
Guadalupe David de Luna Jr. was allegedly shot and killed by CBP officer, Ernesto Gillen after an altercation at a north Laredo apartment complex.
Family and friends have decided to celebrate De Luna’s life during a special prayer vigil on Thursday evening.
The event will be held at the Divine Mercy Park at 7:30 p.m.
The public is invited to join.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.