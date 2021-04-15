Advertisement

Family to hold vigil for firefighter who was allegedly killed by CBP officer

The De Luna family wants to celebrate the life of their loved one a year later
Guadalupe David de Luna Jr.
Guadalupe David de Luna Jr.(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of a firefighter who was allegedly killed by a CBP officer last year.

Guadalupe David de Luna Jr. was allegedly shot and killed by CBP officer, Ernesto Gillen after an altercation at a north Laredo apartment complex.

Family and friends have decided to celebrate De Luna’s life during a special prayer vigil on Thursday evening.

The event will be held at the Divine Mercy Park at 7:30 p.m.

The public is invited to join.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Yvette Granger
Former UISD teacher aide arrested for alleged threats
ERCOT
ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy
Photo courtesy of the Laredo Police Department
UPDATE: Man allegedly holds mother hostage
Family claims victim of fatal accident is from Honduras
Family claims victim of fatal accident is from Honduras
Slave Trade Game in North Texas High School
High School students trade classmates in “slave-trading game”

Latest News

Woman's car bursts into flames while driving to San Antonio
Woman's car catches fire while driving to SA
Woman’s car bursts into flames while driving to San Antonio
Francis Lima-Sanchez
Agents arrest convicted sex offender
Crews dismantle migrant tent facility
Crews dismantle migrant tent processing facility