Family to hold vigil for firefighter who was allegedly killed by CBP officer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of a firefighter who was allegedly killed by a CBP officer last year.

Guadalupe David de Luna Jr. was allegedly shot and killed by CBP officer, Ernesto Gillen after an altercation at a north Laredo apartment complex.

Family and friends have decided to celebrate De Luna’s life during a special prayer vigil on Thursday evening.

The event will be held at the Divine Mercy Park at 7:30 p.m.

The public is invited to join.

