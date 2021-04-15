Former UISD teacher aide arrested for alleged threats

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new development is revealed after a lockdown at Clark Middle School in January.

At the time, the school received shooting and bomb threats, which resulted in the lockdown.

The person allegedly behind the threats was arrested.

The threats were made through text from multiple cell phone numbers.

After investigating, police discovered the person they believed to be sending those texts was a former United ISD teacher aide, who resigned from her position on Wednesday.

Irma Yvette Granger was arrested Tuesday, about three months after Clark Middle School was placed on a lock down and the initial threats were made.

She was hired as a teacher assistant in November of last year.

Two months into her employment, police say she sent a terroristic threat to the Clark Middle principal, saying she would “shoot every stupid individual in that school,” according to police documents that KGNS requested.

The first threat was made the night of January 6th.

The second and third threats were made January 7th, the same day police put the campus on lockdown and searched students and their phones.

One text said, “your polices are so stupid. They will find us but after everybody is dead” and “you all will pay.”

The principal received yet another text January 8th, which said “I will destroy you all anytime now or next week if I have to put a bomb to kill everyone,” according to police documents.

A fifth threat was sent on January 15th, which said, “this is not a threat anymore. I will take action and kill you all. We are watching.”

All texts were sent from multiple numbers to the principal’s personal cell phone.

Police determined the numbers to be fake, generated from an app.

A UISD representative says there was no loss of life resulting from the threats.

”It was just an allegation, verbal threat, but even a verbal threat is taken seriously in this case,” said David Garcia. “We did not wait and see for something to occur. We had to be proactive in this particular case, and the appropriate action was taken.”

He could not comment on whether Granger had issues in the past at Clark Middle.

Her voluntary resignation is effective as of Wednesday, April 14th.

”Would we have terminated her employment had she not resigned? The answer is yes.”

Granger was booked at the Webb County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day on a $30,000 bond.

Police were able to tie Granger to the messages by tracking down the IP address, which is a number assigned to a computer network.

They determined the texts were sent through the IP address belonging to her.

Police also report that Granger uses unique words like “polices” and “shooted” in several messages on her phone. Those same words were used in the threats sent to the Clark Middle principal.

A woman claiming to be Granger’s mother called the KGNS newsroom on Tuesday. She said she and her daughter deny the allegations.

The case is still in the hands of the Laredo Police Department, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

They say once they receive the complete report, they will evaluate whether they will prosecute.

