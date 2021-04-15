LPD searching for man after hit and run

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department’s most wanted this week is wanted for a hit and run after hitting two cars, one with a person inside.

Erik Alexis Pina has two arrest warrants for an incident that happened last month at the 400 block of San Pedro Street.

It all happened after Pina started arguing with the victim’s boyfriend.

“The officer met with the victim who stated she was in her vehicle when her boyfriend and a male subject, later identified as Pina, were arguing,” said Jose Espinoza. “Pina then got into his vehicle and drove into the direction of her while she was still in the vehicle. Pina collided into her vehicle and a parked vehicle that was also on scene.”

If you have any tips or information, you can submit them to Laredo Crime Stoppers here or call them at (956) 724-1876.

