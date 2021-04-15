Miss Pre-Teen Laredo donates essentials to seniors

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A young beauty queen is not letting a pandemic stop her from making good on her platform of giving back to the community, specifically senior citizens.

Earlier this week, Miss Pre-Teen Laredo Briana Masquifelt stopped by Las Flores Adult Daycare.

Upon hearing that seniors at adult daycares really value companionship, Briana spent time with the group playing Loteria.

She also donated food items and other non-perishables to the adult day care.

Briana is a current freshman at United High School.

