Spring Fling Carnival opens Thursday

The carnival has been set up in the Sames Auto Arena parking lot with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Spring Fling Carnival is back in town, and it opens on Thursday evening.

Families can expect more than 35 rides, games, and your favorite carnival food... funnel cakes, hot dogs, hamburgers... you name it!

A new ride, the Crazy Mouse Roller Coaster, will make its debut in Laredo.

Admission is $1, single tickets are $1, but a sheet of 18 tickets is $15.

”I just hope everybody comes, and they get to laugh and eat and hopefully eat after the ride so they don’t get sick and just enjoy themselves for a little bit before they get back to the real world.”

The carnival will be here until Sunday, May 2nd.

Masks are mandatory.

You can look up the other COVID-19 precautions as well as price specials they are offering on Sames Auto Arena’s website here.

