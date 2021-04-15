Advertisement

Suspect wanted for theft of vehicle

The individual is seen to have tattoos on their forearm along with dark hair.
The individual is seen to have tattoos on their forearm along with dark hair.
The individual is seen to have tattoos on their forearm along with dark hair.(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been over a month since police say they have seen a spike in auto-related crimes.

Whether it’s burglaries or theft, police need your help in reporting these cases.

On Wednesday, the Auto Theft Task Force released the above images of a person who might be tied to a theft of a vehicle.

The individual is seen to have tattoos on their forearm along with dark hair.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 795-2800.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Yvette Granger
Former UISD teacher aide arrested for alleged threats
ERCOT
ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy
Photo courtesy of the Laredo Police Department
UPDATE: Man allegedly holds mother hostage
Family claims victim of fatal accident is from Honduras
Family claims victim of fatal accident is from Honduras
Slave Trade Game in North Texas High School
High School students trade classmates in “slave-trading game”

Latest News

Guadalupe David de Luna Jr.
Family to hold vigil for firefighter who was allegedly killed by CBP officer
Erik Alexis Pina
LPD searching for man after hit and run
File photo: airplane
San Antonio airport on lockdown after police shooting
Woman's car bursts into flames while driving to San Antonio