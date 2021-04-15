Suspect wanted for theft of vehicle

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been over a month since police say they have seen a spike in auto-related crimes.

Whether it’s burglaries or theft, police need your help in reporting these cases.

On Wednesday, the Auto Theft Task Force released the above images of a person who might be tied to a theft of a vehicle.

The individual is seen to have tattoos on their forearm along with dark hair.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 795-2800.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS (8477).

