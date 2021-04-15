Advertisement

Texas students disciplined over ‘slave auction’ on Snapchat

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEDO, Texas (AP) - Students at a North Texas high school are being disciplined for their role in a mock slave auction they conducted on social media.

Civil rights activists tell the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that a group of students at a ninth-grade school campus in the Fort Worth suburb of Aledo set up a “slave auction” of Black classmates on Snapchat.

Aledo school Superintendent Susan Bohn said district officials learned more than two weeks ago of students cyberbullying other students based on their race. The district didn’t specify what discipline has been dealt out to the students.

Eddie Burnett, president of Parker County NAACP, said he plans to take up the matter with the Aledo Independent School District board.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal vehicle accident on Highway 83 and Magna Hein
Fatal vehicle accident reported on Highway 83 and Mangana Hein
23-year-old Jose Luis Fuentes
Man accused of DWI crashes into police unit
Lyon Street Demolition and replacement project underway
City to demolish Lyon Street storage tank
Spectrum
Spectrum outage reported in Laredo
Photo courtesy of the Laredo Police Department
UPDATE: Man allegedly holds mother hostage

Latest News

A group of ninth-grade students has been disciplined for cyberbullying other students based on...
Texas students allegedly pretended to sell Black classmates in online 'slave auction'
Spring Fling Carnival opens Thursday
Spring Fling Carnival opens Thursday
Irma Yvette Granger
Former UISD teacher aide arrested for alleged threats
w
Stash house bust