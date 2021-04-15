Advertisement

TSTA expresses concerns over on-campus learning

Concerns over returning to campus has the local teachers union speaking out on behalf of their members.
TSTA expresses concerns over on-campus learning
(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Concerns over returning to campus has the local teachers union speaking out on behalf of their members.

This week saw nearly 1,500 teachers return to the classroom as they prepare for next Monday when schools open their doors for any student who wants face-to-face instruction.

The group of teachers saying LISD should stick to what they have already been doing.

“We’re advocating for the Laredo ISD board to stay the way it should have stayed,” said Rene De La Vina. “You know, do it virtually, the way we had it until next school year because they are going to start vaccinating the students supposedly in the summer. I was told by Doctor Rios that all the students will be vaccinated by the summer. Having said that, I would think that would be better if we taught virtually or we did the rotation based like we used to do.”

De La Vina says the problem lies with the TEA, who he says is pressuring the school districts to have a certain percentage of students in classrooms in order to qualify for funding.

