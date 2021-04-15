Woman’s car bursts into flames while driving to San Antonio

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local woman is counting her blessings after her car burst into flames while she was driving out of town.

What was supposed to be a weekend getaway turned into a nightmare for Laredoan Jennifer Escontrias.

It happened on Saturday, April third while she was driving to San Antonio in her Chevy Cruze.

She was passing through La Salle County when all of a sudden, she noticed smoke coming from under the dashboard.

Jennifer says, she pulled over to check and she saw flames coming out from under the hood of the car.

Although the cause of the fire is undetermined, local auto mechanic Robert Quintanilla explains what could lead to a vehicle fire.

Quintanilla says that gas leaks, loose wires, and issues with debris on the road, could all cause a fire while you are driving on the road.

He says it’s important to always check your battery and your oil before you hit the roads.

Despite this terrifying experience, Jessica is just thankful that things didn’t take a turn for the worse.

She says she got down on her knees and prayed to God for walking away unharmed.

Anchor Tag: If you would like to help Jennifer out during her time of need, you can click here.

