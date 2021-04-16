Alexander High School prepares to welcome students back

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD and LISD schools across Laredo will welcome a good number of students back on campus.

As both districts are asking for a minimum of 10% of their kids to return to campus, but with only six weeks left for school, lots of questions are circulating.

Is it mandatory to return? How will instruction take place, and how will schools keep kids safe?

“Kids don’t know where their classrooms are, we’re treating it like the very first day,” said Alexander High School principle, Ernesto Sandoval Jr.

For thousands of kids, it is their first day back. From the moment kids get on campus, they will notice a lot of changes starting with how they get in.

Kids will enter through the cafeteria, the school’s first line of defense from COVID-19.

“I’ll have a nurse here in case there’s something that has to do with their shots or anything like that.”

That’s the not the only difference.

“We’ve taken out the cafeteria tables and we’ve put in our excess desks from the classrooms, that way we can make sure each child has one seat and its six feet apart in both directions.”

Once students reunite in class, they will be met by their teacher, the same teacher who’s been teaching them since the semester began.

No more virtual school, it’ll be traditional face-to-face instruction with non-traditional health precautions.

“I think this will be a safe place for our kids, we’re going to clean the bathrooms four or five times a day, we’re going to clean classrooms between classes, teachers will have the virucide that they’re going to use to clean off the desks and wipe off the desks, so I think safety-wise we’re going to be okay.”

Masks and social distancing are all mandatory, which is something kids may not be so used to.

“Right now, I have classrooms scheduled for next week that have twelve kids and some that have one or two kids, so only twelve students per desk, each desk will have a shield, the shield is going to be issued to every child as they walk in on Monday morning, so they’ll go fro class to class with their desk shield.”

Instruction will also be taking on a different look.

“So it’s a triangulated method, face-to-face kids over here, camera right here for these kids, even if the teacher steps out of the camera from the view, the kids can still hear the teacher, as he or she is giving their lesson.”

Sandoval says that any student can go back, but some won’t have an option.

“One of the groups of kids that we’ve invited are kids who failed a class this past nine weeks, we have about 100 of those kids coming back, so if that kid failed one class, but they have four other teachers who support that kid, so all five of those teachers have to come in to support that one child.”

With six weeks left in the year, the hope is to get a head start on next year.

“In August and September, we may, we may bring everybody back mandatory, everybody has to come back, or we may not, there may be some kids that still may need virtual instruction, but I’ll be better prepared in August to deal with all the issues if we start now.”

Students who were asked to go back to school this Monday include those who are failing a class, athletes, band, cheerleaders, and drill team.

As of Thursday, about 360 students have confirmed they will head back.

As for uniforms, the school district is not requiring them, but students cannot wear anything that is revealing, risque, insensitive to others, or reflects any kind of drug or alcohol imagery.

