Alleged stabbing reported outside carnival

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An alleged stabbing was reported at the Spring Fling Carnival on Thursday night.

The carnival organizer confirmed that there were reports of a stabbing in the area.

The Laredo Police Department provided no information when KGNS reached out.

No word of how many people were injured, but the organizer confirmed that the carnival is not cancelled.

Thursday marks the first day of the Spring Fling Carnival which is taking place at the Sames Auto Arena parking lot.

