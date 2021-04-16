Advertisement

Alleged stabbing reported outside carnival

The carnival organizer confirmed that there were reports of a stabbing around the area.
Spring Fling Carnival
Spring Fling Carnival
By Natalie Reed
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:03 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An alleged stabbing was reported at the Spring Fling Carnival on Thursday night.

The carnival organizer confirmed that there were reports of a stabbing in the area.

The Laredo Police Department provided no information when KGNS reached out.

No word of how many people were injured, but the organizer confirmed that the carnival is not cancelled.

Thursday marks the first day of the Spring Fling Carnival which is taking place at the Sames Auto Arena parking lot.

