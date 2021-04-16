Advertisement

Border Patrol catch 29 individuals trying to cross river

The undocumented immigrants were attempting to enter the United States in south Laredo
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over two dozen undocumented immigrants are caught trying to swim across the Rio Grande.

Agents arrested 29 undocumented immigrants who were attempting to enter the United States in south Laredo.

The subjects were safely returned to Mexico without incident.

Since the start of this fiscal year alone, Laredo Sector Marine Unit has assisted in over 761 apprehensions of illegal aliens attempting to cross the river and have turned back over 1,600 more individuals to Mexico.

