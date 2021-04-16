City to hold COVID-19 vaccine drive at MOS Library

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -For those who are interested in getting the coronavirus vaccine, you’ll have a chance to do so on Friday afternoon.

The City of Laredo will be hosting a vaccine drive at the MOS Branch Library located at 1920 Palo Blanco Street from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to those who are 16-years-of age or older.

Also, if you have any questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccines, the City of Laredo Health Director Richard Chamberlain will be answering your questions during a Facebook live event at 2:30 p.m.

