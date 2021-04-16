Advertisement

City to hold COVID-19 vaccine drive at MOS Library

The city continues vaccination efforts as it administers first round Pfizer vaccines
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -For those who are interested in getting the coronavirus vaccine, you’ll have a chance to do so on Friday afternoon.

The City of Laredo will be hosting a vaccine drive at the MOS Branch Library located at 1920 Palo Blanco Street from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to those who are 16-years-of age or older.

Also, if you have any questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccines, the City of Laredo Health Director Richard Chamberlain will be answering your questions during a Facebook live event at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Yvette Granger
Former UISD teacher aide arrested for alleged threats
ERCOT
ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy
Guadalupe David de Luna Jr.
Family of firefighter who was allegedly killed by CBP officer reflects one year later
Woman's car catches fire while driving to SA
Woman’s car bursts into flames while driving to San Antonio
Spring Fling Carnival
Stabbing reported outside carnival

Latest News

Immigrant Assaults BP Officer
Honduran Immigrant BP Assault
File photo: Border Patrol
Honduran National sent to prison for injuring BP agent
BP catch 29 smuggling across river
River Attempt
Nonprofit invites community to sixth annual Earth Day Fest
Rio Grande International Study Center invites you to celebrate Mother Earth
Border Patrol catch 29 in smuggling attempt
Border Patrol catch 29 individuals trying to cross river