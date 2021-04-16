City waits for COVID-19 recovery funds

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is still waiting on getting their COVID-19 recovery funds.

Over the past year, the city has spent nearly 100-million dollars on COVID response.

The money would be used to pay everything from overtime and PPE to lost bridge and water revenue.

Officials says this will go to money that was taken from other projects.

Last month federal officials approving millions to help cities get some of that back.

Laredo City Manager Robert Eads says, the city suffered nearly 100 million dollars lost.

The recovery funds will allow the city to get back to where they were before the pandemic started.

The areas where the city was hit the hardest was in sales tax and bridge tolls.

The city manager says the city lost 15-million dollars in bridge revenue.

