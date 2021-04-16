Advertisement

City waits for COVID-19 recovery funds

The money would be used to pay everything from overtime and PPE to lost bridge and water revenue
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is still waiting on getting their COVID-19 recovery funds.

Over the past year, the city has spent nearly 100-million dollars on COVID response.

The money would be used to pay everything from overtime and PPE to lost bridge and water revenue.

Officials says this will go to money that was taken from other projects.

Last month federal officials approving millions to help cities get some of that back.

Laredo City Manager Robert Eads says, the city suffered nearly 100 million dollars lost.

The recovery funds will allow the city to get back to where they were before the pandemic started.

The areas where the city was hit the hardest was in sales tax and bridge tolls.

The city manager says the city lost 15-million dollars in bridge revenue.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Yvette Granger
Former UISD teacher aide arrested for alleged threats
Spring Fling Carnival
Stabbing reported outside carnival
ERCOT
ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy
Guadalupe David de Luna Jr.
Family of firefighter who was allegedly killed by CBP officer reflects one year later
Woman's car catches fire while driving to SA
Woman’s car bursts into flames while driving to San Antonio

Latest News

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in west San Antonio
Robert Eads discusses COVID relief funds
City waits for COVID-19 recovery funds
Family holds vigil for slain firefighter
Family holds vigil for slain firefighter
Family celebrates life of slain firefighter
Family and friends celebrate the life of Guadalupe David De Luna Jr.