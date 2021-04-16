Extension for renewing expired driver licenses will end

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re driving around with an expired license, you may end up paying big fines.

Starting next Tuesday, the extension given for renewing your expired licenses will end.

The extension was originally made because of the pandemic, but DPS offices have re-opened.

Those caught driving with an expired license will have to pay anywhere from $100 to $200.

“Starting on Tuesday, the extension ended,” said Sergeant Erik Estrada. “What does that mean? That means that if your license expired, you are subject to getting a citation or a warning for it. The cost of the citation can range anywhere from $100 to $200 or more depending on the county.”

DPS is offering new hours of operation, including from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

