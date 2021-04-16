Advertisement

Extension for renewing expired driver licenses will end

Starting next Tuesday, the extension given for renewing your expired licenses will end.
Texas Department of Public Safety
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re driving around with an expired license, you may end up paying big fines.

The extension was originally made because of the pandemic, but DPS offices have re-opened.

Those caught driving with an expired license will have to pay anywhere from $100 to $200.

“Starting on Tuesday, the extension ended,” said Sergeant Erik Estrada. “What does that mean? That means that if your license expired, you are subject to getting a citation or a warning for it. The cost of the citation can range anywhere from $100 to $200 or more depending on the county.”

DPS is offering new hours of operation, including from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

