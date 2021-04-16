Family and friends celebrate the life of Guadalupe David De Luna Jr.
A year later, the De Luna family is still coming to terms with the death of their local hero
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Family and friends of slain firefighter, Guadalupe David De Luna Jr. gathered to remember him a year after his death.
Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the firefighter who police say was killed by a CBP officer.
In his memory, the De Luna Family held a special prayer vigil for Guadalupe at the Divine Mercy Park.
Family members and people who were close to De Luna wore t-shirts in his honor and sent off balloons.
Organizers say they wanted to hold an event last year but were not able to due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Even a year later, the family is still grieving the death of their local hero.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.