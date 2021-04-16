Advertisement

Family and friends celebrate the life of Guadalupe David De Luna Jr.

A year later, the De Luna family is still coming to terms with the death of their local hero
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Family and friends of slain firefighter, Guadalupe David De Luna Jr. gathered to remember him a year after his death.

Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the firefighter who police say was killed by a CBP officer.

In his memory, the De Luna Family held a special prayer vigil for Guadalupe at the Divine Mercy Park.

Family members and people who were close to De Luna wore t-shirts in his honor and sent off balloons.

Organizers say they wanted to hold an event last year but were not able to due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Even a year later, the family is still grieving the death of their local hero.

