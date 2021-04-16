Advertisement

Feeling fine on a Friday!

Humid and muggy day, with a cold front expected by the evening
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Things are going to feel humid and muggy, but we are going to see some big changes.

On Friday morning we’ll start in the upper 70s and a high of 96 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

Overnight, we’ll dip into the 60s in the evening which will start our Saturday nice and breezy.

Saturday will be our best chance of rain with 40 percent and we’ll dip down into the 50s at night.

We’ll continue to stay in the 60s on Sunday with little to no chances of rain.

On Monday, we’ll start to warm up to a high of 72 degrees and as we progress into next week, things will warm up to the 80s.

As long as we avoid those summer-like conditions in the spring, we’ll all be a little happy.

