Honduran National sent to prison for injuring BP agent

Records revealed Walter Yobani Ordones-Chavez had been previously deported 11 times
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An undocumented man from Honduras will spend nearly three years in jail for assaulting a federal agent.

Thirty-three-year-old Walter Yobani Ordones-Chavez was found guilty of injuring a Border Patrol agent while he was attempting to cross into the U.S.

The incident happened on Dec. 31, of 2019 when lawn enforcement officers responded to illegal activity near Headen Avenue and Ventura Street.

When they arrived, agents discovered a group that had crossed the Rio Grande and tried to hide in a storage shed.

According to court documents, Ordones, violently resisted arrest and struck authorities despite numerous commands to stop.

Ordones-Chavez will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

