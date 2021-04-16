LISD to auction off supplies

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local school district is trying to declutter and as a result, they will be auctioning off several items.

This weekend, LISD’s Fixed Assets and Custodial Department will host a surplus auction where they will be auctioning off furniture, food services equipment, vehicles as well as other items.

That event will take place this Saturday, April 17th at LISD’s warehouse on 22-01 Santa Isabel Street.

The viewing will start at 9 a.m. and the auction will start at 11 a.m.

Every item is sold as-is and no refunds will be given.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.