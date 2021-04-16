Advertisement

Police: Gunman dead, multiple shot at Fedex facility

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:45 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IINDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Multiple people were shot at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis late Thursday, and the suspected gunman killed himself, police said.

When police arrived, officers observed an active shooting scene at the facility, Indianapolis police spokesperson Genae Cook told reporters early Friday.

Cook confirmed multiple people were shot but did not give a specific number. She added that the gunman had died and the public is not believed to be in immediate danger.

Fedex released a statement early Friday saying it is cooperating with authorities and working to get more information.

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected,” the statement said.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots.

“I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open,” Jeremiah Miller said.

Another man told WTTV that his niece was sitting in her car in the driver’s seat when the gunfire erupted, and she was wounded.

“She got shot on her left arm,” said Parminder Singh. “She’s fine, she’s in the hospital now.”

He said his niece did not know the shooter.

Family members gathered at a local hotel to await word on loved ones. Some said employees aren’t allowed to have their phones with them while working shifts at the facility, making it difficult to contact them, WTHR-TV reported.

Police were expected to give another update, but the exact time of a news conference wasn’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Yvette Granger
Former UISD teacher aide arrested for alleged threats
ERCOT
ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy
Photo courtesy of the Laredo Police Department
UPDATE: Man allegedly holds mother hostage
Family claims victim of fatal accident is from Honduras
Family claims victim of fatal accident is from Honduras
Guadalupe David de Luna Jr.
Family to hold vigil for firefighter who was allegedly killed by CBP officer

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on the American Jobs Plan in the South Court...
US says Russia was given Trump campaign polling data in 2016
Spring Fling Carnival
Alleged stabbing reported outside carnival
Indianapolis police say multiple people have been shot and a suspected gunman killed himself...
Police: Gunman dead, multiple shot at Fedex facility
The Japanese delegation walks off the plane after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga...
Biden meets Japan’s leader to boost China-facing alliances