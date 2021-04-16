Police investigating officer-involved shooting in west San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities in San Antonio are investigating a shooting on the city’s west side.

The incident was reported at the 2300 block of Pinn Road before noon.

Several schools and businesses in the area have been placed on a modified lockdown as a security measure.

San Antonio Police officials said that the shooting is officer-involved; however, they did not specify how the officer was involved.

