Rio Grande International Study Center invites you to celebrate Mother Earth

The virtual presentation will highlight climate and environmental issues in south Texas
Nonprofit invites community to sixth annual Earth Day Fest
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Earth Day less than a week away, a local nonprofit is inviting the community to get involved with a couple of festivities.

This Saturday the Rio Grande International Study Center will hold two events that seek to celebrate Mother Earth’s 51st day.

The first event is a “Walking the Tok” presentation that seeks to highlight climate and environmental issues in south Texas.

The event will feature several guest speakers and prizes will be given to the first 20 registrants.

That is scheduled to take place this Saturday, April 17th from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Then next Saturday the organization will be holding a virtual online screening of the film the Story of Plastic.

For more information on the Walking the Tok event click here.

For more information on the Story of Plastic, click here.

