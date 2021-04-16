Rio Grande International Study Center invites you to celebrate Mother Earth

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Earth Day less than a week away, a local nonprofit is inviting the community to get involved with a couple of festivities.

This Saturday the Rio Grande International Study Center will hold two events that seek to celebrate Mother Earth’s 51st day.

The first event is a “Walking the Tok” presentation that seeks to highlight climate and environmental issues in south Texas.

The event will feature several guest speakers and prizes will be given to the first 20 registrants.

That is scheduled to take place this Saturday, April 17th from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Then next Saturday the organization will be holding a virtual online screening of the film the Story of Plastic.

