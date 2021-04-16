San Antonio Police shoot, kill armed man at airport

SAN ANTONIO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is dead in San Antonio, shot by a police officer after he opened fire at the airport Thursday afternoon.

Police say it started when the department got a call at around 2:30 p.m. for a man driving the wrong way on the lower level of the terminal roadway at the airport.

The man stopped at terminal B and immediately jumped out with what police described as a large handgun.

The officer, who was working overtime at the airport, returned fire and shot the man at least once.

The man was taken to the hospital but later died.

The airport went into lockdown procedures, and travelers say it was chaos and panic.

Police say the suspect was a man in his 40s and no other details were released.

According to police, some people were trampled in the frenzy of the lockdown, with at least one person breaking their foot.

