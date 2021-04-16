Advertisement

San Antonio Police shoot, kill armed man at airport

The suspect in his 40s was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds where he later died
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is dead in San Antonio, shot by a police officer after he opened fire at the airport Thursday afternoon.

Police say it started when the department got a call at around 2:30 p.m. for a man driving the wrong way on the lower level of the terminal roadway at the airport.

The man stopped at terminal B and immediately jumped out with what police described as a large handgun.

The officer, who was working overtime at the airport, returned fire and shot the man at least once.

The man was taken to the hospital but later died.

The airport went into lockdown procedures, and travelers say it was chaos and panic.

Police say the suspect was a man in his 40s and no other details were released.

According to police, some people were trampled in the frenzy of the lockdown, with at least one person breaking their foot.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Yvette Granger
Former UISD teacher aide arrested for alleged threats
Spring Fling Carnival
Stabbing reported outside carnival
ERCOT
ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy
Guadalupe David de Luna Jr.
Family of firefighter who was allegedly killed by CBP officer reflects one year later
Woman's car catches fire while driving to SA
Woman’s car bursts into flames while driving to San Antonio

Latest News

Police investigating airport shooting in San Antonio
Police investigating airport shooting in San Antonio
San Antonio Police investigating shooting on city's west side
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in west San Antonio
Robert Eads discusses COVID relief funds
City waits for COVID-19 recovery funds
File photo
City waits for COVID-19 recovery funds