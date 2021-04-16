Spring Fling Carnival kicks off first day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The spring carnival is back in town!

It might feel like ages since we’ve experienced the familiar sights and sounds of the carnival, but starting Thursday, a slice of normalcy is circling its way back around after a year that spun out of control.

The Spring Fling Carnival’s opening day lifted people’s spirits and brought smiles to kids’ faces.

The three Ruiz sisters came with their mom and their dad George Ruiz, whose favorite ride is the Crazy Mouse roller coaster, one of the newest rides.

“We decided to come out,” said George. “It’s been a while since the carnival has been so we’re out here having some fun. We’re trying to get back to normal, so everybody can mask up, and we’ll be back.”

The carnival has more than 35 rides, along with traditional games and food such as funnel cakes, hot dogs, and pizza.

Brother and sister Dago and Sophia Rendon’s favorite ride is the Zipper.

“I just want to have some fun because of COVID,” said Dago. “I’m just getting tired because of homework and wearing the mask.”

“We’ve been in the house a lot doing homework, and I just wanted to get out,” said Sophia.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Masks are mandatory, even on the rides. Hand sanitizer dispensers are placed at each ride, and staff members are required to wipe down the equipment before the next person gets on.

“I just hope everybody comes and they get to laugh and eat, and hopefully eat after the ride, so they don’t get sick,” said Chrissy Dorman. “And just enjoy themselves before they get back to the real world.”

The Spring Fling Carnival will be in town until Sunday, May 2nd.

It’s open at 6 p.m. on weekdays and open at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission is $1, single tickets are $1, and a sheet of 18 tickets is $15.

