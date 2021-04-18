UPDATE: Mall Del Norte to reopen on Tuesday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UPDATE: Mall Del Norte will be opening back up on Tuesday, but at a limited capacity.

They will be operating from 10 a.m. up until 8 p.m., except for the food court.

A broken water valve forced the mall to shut down on Sunday morning and the power had to be cut as a precautionary measure.

Below is the original text to this story:

Mall Del Norte is facing another day of closure after a water main break caused a major leak underneath its structure.

Fire officials said the water break occurred underneath the mall early Sunday morning.

They have replaced the valve that ruptured, however a construction crew is still trying to replace lines that would allow water flow to stores into the mall itself.

The city says more materials from out town will be needed before power can be restored.

Power was shut off on Sunday to the entire building as a precautionary measure and will remain for at least Tuesday.

At this point, the entire mall is closed.

Businesses attached to the mall such as Cinemark, Main Event, and True Fit Fitness will remain closed for business.

Crews worked all day Sunday to fix the issue.

Mall reps will let us know once they open up again for business.

