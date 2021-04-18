Advertisement

Police investigating overnight auto-pedestrian accident on Lyon

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in Central Laredo Saturday night.

The accident happened at the intersection of Lyon Street and Springfield at around 9 p.m.

No word on the identity of the individuals involved or what injuries the person sustained.

KGNS News will keep you updated on the story as more details become available.

