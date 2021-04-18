Advertisement

Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene

The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV...
The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV around 4:19 a.m. Sunday.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 18, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say two National Guardsmen suffered minor injuries when they were fired upon as they provided neighborhood security in Minneapolis following the police killing of a 20-year-old Black man in a nearby suburb.

The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV around 4:19 a.m. Sunday.

One was treated at a hospital for an injury for shattered glass and the other’s injuries were described as superficial.

The Minneapolis area was on heightened alert for a verdict in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, even before April 11 when an officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr. and Lester Herrera are the men accused in the third murder of 2021
Attorney for man accused in third murder of the year speaks out
Mall closed due to water main break
UPDATE: Mall Del Norte to reopen on Tuesday
Better Business Bureau warning about texting scams
New phishing scam involving texts claiming to be from U.S. Postal Service
File photo: UISD Board meeting
UPDATE: UISD chooses finalist for new superintendent
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas

Latest News

Mondale served as vice president under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981. He then ran for the...
Former vice president and liberal icon Walter Mondale dies at 93
Police believe the fire is one of several retaliatory attacks related to the fatal shooting of...
Father, daughter killed in house fire suspected to be act of arson, gang violence
Esam Musleh, 37, and his 1-year-old daughter, Alia Musleh, died when a fire engulfed their...
Father dies trying to save 1-year-old daughter from suspected arson at Calif. home
Devany Betancourt, left, and Marina Nelson were found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for...
2 missing Texas teens found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Maxx the K-9 officer
New K-9 joins local law enforcement to fight crime