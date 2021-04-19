2 missing Texas teens found safe; Amber Alert canceled

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert for two teenage girls in Texas was discontinued after they were found safe, according to multiple local news reports.

Seagoville Police say the 16-year-old and 17-year-old were found safe Monday afternoon in Plano. They had last been seen Sunday afternoon in Seagoville, which is about 40 miles away.

The teenagers were safe and unharmed.

A man, believed to have dropped off the two teens at the hotel in Plano where they were found, is being questioned by investigators, according to KDFW. They would not say if he’s being considered a person of interest.

