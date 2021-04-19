Advertisement

BP finds 149 undocumented immigrants inside trailer

Border Patrol agents at the I-35 checkpoint found a large group of undocumented people during a human smuggling attempt.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents at the I-35 checkpoint found a large group of undocumented people during a human smuggling attempt.

On Friday, April 16th a trailer arrived at the checkpoint where agents began checking the cargo. When they opened the trailer, they found 149 people locked inside.

The people were discovered to be in the United States illegally from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Venezuela, El Salvador, Peru, and Ecuador.

Everybody in the trailer was medically screened and given personal protective equipment before being arrested.

