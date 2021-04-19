Advertisement

Border Patrol welcomes agents to horse patrol unit

The unit is comprised of skilled horse riders, trainers, and instructors.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Several new agents will saddle up to patrol the Laredo border on a horse.

The Laredo Sector Border Patrol has welcomed five new agents to its horse patrol unit over the weekend.

The unit is comprised of skilled horse riders, trainers, and instructors.

They ride in challenging areas, environmentally protected, and privately owned locations.

Border Patrol says they are the most viable and, in some cases, the only option for agents to enter into regions inaccessible by any other means.

A big congratulations to these agents.

