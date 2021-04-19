Cuellar to announce application period for Emergency Food and Shelter Program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local nonprofits and government agencies that have assisted with helping migrants on the southern border will be getting some reimbursement from the government.

Congressman Henry Cuellar will hold a conversation with Cuellar to announce the launch of the emergency food and shelter program.

Over 114 million dollars in American Rescue plan funds will be available to non-profits, government organizations and cities that provide support services to migrants.

Through the American Rescue plan, Congressman Cuellar has secured one hundred and ten million dollars for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funding.

That event will take place today at 2 p.m.

