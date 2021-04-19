Health Authority speaks on return to school

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On this first day back to school for lots of students, Laredo’s Health Authority spoke on the reopenings.

“As we move into the next phase of this pandemic, schools continue to be an essential partner against COVID-19,” Dr. Victor Trevino said. “Now that a majority of educators and staff have been vaccinated, our efforts will now turn to protecting our younger populations as the FDA will soon be reviewing EUA applications for pediatric vaccines.”

One vaccine in particular, Pfizer, is looking to get their 12 to 15 and as young as 6 month vaccines approved this year.

