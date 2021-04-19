Local schools welcome students back to the classrooms

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For many students, Monday was like the first day of school as many haven’t stepped foot in a campus in over a year.

Face masks, temperature checks, and social distancing went on at Sanchez Ochoa elementary school as kids were anxious before the bell rang.

“Happy, excited, I feel nice like it’s very good to be here,” said Mia, a returning student.

For about a year the halls were silent, but on Monday laughter and happy groups of friends filled the cafeteria with kids still getting used to the changes.

When asked how students feel wearing a face mask, one student named Solan answered, “It feels like you’re wearing a helmet for the rest of the day.”

Thirteen months at home felt like an eternity for some students.

”I felt like we were trapped and we were never gonna get out.”

“We were just in school but not in school,” said Mia.

When asked if they liked learning from home, another student answered, “Not really, because we didn’t go out.”

Some of these kids haven’t been to school since last March, and in just a few weeks, they will be back home for their summer break,

With only six weeks left in the school year, the principle at Sanchez Ochoa says it will go by too quick.

“The last six weeks of school is always the most exciting time of the year,” said principle Rosalba Martinez.

However, it’s not all fun just yet.

“We do have STAAR coming up in a couple of weeks, like three weeks from now.”

Both school districts are asking for a minimum of 10% of their kids to return to campus.

About 100 students arrived at Sanchez Ochoa with nearly 50 more expected this week.

Both school districts are hoping to get as many students back in the classroom as preparation for a mandatory return this fall.

