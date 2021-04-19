Man struck by vehicle over the weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Police officers responded to an accident where a man was hit by a vehicle on Saturday night.

The accident happened at the intersection of Lyon Street and Springfield shortly before 10 p.m.

An officer on his routine patrol was able to call for help after finding a pedestrian hit by a Dodge Avenger.

The victim did not receive any serious injuries but remains in the hospital.

“He is in stable condition,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “He didn’t receive serious injuries. Right now, the case is still being investigated and luckily, the person who was struck by the vehicle, the driver of the vehicle stayed at the location, did everything right, cooperated with the investigation. There was no signs of intoxication of the driver.”

Initial findings are showing that there may have been signs of intoxication by the man who was hit by the car.

The case is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.